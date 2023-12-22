Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m.
December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (15-8-2, 32pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (9-10-1, 19pts)
The Condors look for their third straight win over Tucson in the eight-game season series
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
PROMOTION: $2 Beer Friday presented by Eyewitness News and The Bull 97.3 FM. Enjoy $2 Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, and Michelob Ultra for just $2 from doors open through the end of the first intermission. Click here for tickets.
GAME DAY AUCTION & RAFFLE: Get in on tonight's game day auction and raffle. Anyone, anywhere can win.
BROADCAST
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio
iHeartRadio App
AHLTV.com
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors welcome Tucson to town following a 4-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield jumped out to a 3-0 lead and killed off a four-minute third period power play to secure a 4-2 win over Calgary. Jayden Grubbe scored his third of the season which turned out to be the game winner. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 38 of 40 shots.
HOT ROD
Rodrigue earned his third win of the season on Wednesday. His .938 save percentage is tops in the AHL for any netminder with at least seven appearances. Dating back to last season, in his last 18 appearances, the Quebec native has a .933 save percentage, stopping 644 of 690 shots.
SAVVY MOVES
Carter Savoie has assists in back-to-back games and now has three points (1g-2a) in his last four games.
GRIFF CLOSES IN
Seth Griffith had an assist on Wednesday, his 181th point as a Condor. He is seven shy of Josh Currie's AHL mark of 188, though Griffith has played nearly 100 fewer games.
LOCK IT UP
Wednesday was the sixth time this season the Condors did not allow an even strength goal through their first 20 games.
THREE IS THE NUMBER
The Condors are 8-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Tucson hung eight on San Jose Wednesday in an 8-6 win over the Barracuda to begin their three-game California swing. Matthew Villalta leads the AHL in wins with 13. They are 9-2-1-1 in one-goal games this season.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield heads to Coachella Valley tomorrow night for a 6 p.m. puck drop with the Firebirds. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2023
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Wolf Pack Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #26: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Reign In 6-0 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Blank Reign, 6-0 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.