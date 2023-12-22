Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (15-8-2, 32pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (9-10-1, 19pts)

The Condors look for their third straight win over Tucson in the eight-game season series

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors welcome Tucson to town following a 4-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield jumped out to a 3-0 lead and killed off a four-minute third period power play to secure a 4-2 win over Calgary. Jayden Grubbe scored his third of the season which turned out to be the game winner. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 38 of 40 shots.

HOT ROD

Rodrigue earned his third win of the season on Wednesday. His .938 save percentage is tops in the AHL for any netminder with at least seven appearances. Dating back to last season, in his last 18 appearances, the Quebec native has a .933 save percentage, stopping 644 of 690 shots.

SAVVY MOVES

Carter Savoie has assists in back-to-back games and now has three points (1g-2a) in his last four games.

GRIFF CLOSES IN

Seth Griffith had an assist on Wednesday, his 181th point as a Condor. He is seven shy of Josh Currie's AHL mark of 188, though Griffith has played nearly 100 fewer games.

LOCK IT UP

Wednesday was the sixth time this season the Condors did not allow an even strength goal through their first 20 games.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 8-1-1 when scoring at least three goals this season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Tucson hung eight on San Jose Wednesday in an 8-6 win over the Barracuda to begin their three-game California swing. Matthew Villalta leads the AHL in wins with 13. They are 9-2-1-1 in one-goal games this season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield heads to Coachella Valley tomorrow night for a 6 p.m. puck drop with the Firebirds. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV.

