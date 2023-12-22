Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (11-13-1-1; 24 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (11-12-0-0; 22 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-16-2-2 (15-8-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-8-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Manitoba handed Iowa an 8-2 loss at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 21... Vinni Lettieri and Simon Johansson scored for the Wild... Zane McIntyre made 40 saves in defeat... Kyle Capobianco posted four points (2-2=4) for the Moose... Collin Delia stopped 16-of-18 Iowa shots

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

MAN ADVANTAGE: Iowa has received four or more power plays in four consecutive games... The Wild have converted on the man advantage in four of the last five games... Opponents have converted on the power play in six consecutive games

TEAM LEADERS: Both of Iowa's scoring leaders against Manitoba, Vinni Lettieri (1-2=3) and Jake Lucchini (2-1=3) are currently recalled to Minnesota... Kyle Capobianco leads the Moose with six points (3-3=6) in two games against the Wild

THREE SCORERS: Iowa is 8-1-0-1 when three or more skaters score... The Wild have gone six straight games without three skaters finding the scoresheet

SCORING FIRST: The Wild are 9-0-0-0 when scoring first and 2-13-1-1 when allowing the opening goal

FOUR-POINT PETAN

* Nic Petan tied a career high with four points (3-1=4) in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee

* The four-point performance was the fourth of Petan's AHL career

* Petan's hat trick was the second in an Iowa uniform (Feb. 1, 2023 at Texas)

* The hat trick against Texas was the first of Petan's AHL career

* The Delta, B.C. native last recorded four points on Apr. 1, 2023 vs. San Diego (2-2=4)

STREAK STATS

* Jujhar Khaira has recorded a point in four consecutive games (1-3=4)

* Steven Fogarty is riding a four-game assist streak (0-4=4)

* Jesper Wallstedt has started five consecutive games, one short of his career high (Nov. 25 - Dec. 3, 2022)

