Game Notes - CGY at COL

The Wranglers' road trip continues on Friday night as they head to Loveland, Colorado for a matchup with the Eagles.

Calgary (16-7-2-0) has lost four-straight games heading into tonight's contest and now share the lead atop the Pacific Division with 34 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado (12-9-3-1) hasn't lost in regulation in their last three games (2-0-1) heading into tonight's contest.

Puck drop: 7:05pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 23, 2023 6:05pm @ Colorado Blue Arena

Dec 28, 2023 7:00pm @ Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre

Head-2-Head:

The last time these two teams met was in late October, with the Wranglers winning both games by identical 2-1 scores.

Connor Zary scored his first goal of the season against the Eagles on October 28, while Martin Pospisil and Nick DeSimone registered assists in that game, however, all three players are currently with the NHL Flames.

On the other side, Riley Tufte notched both Eagles' goals in the two games against the Wranglers this season.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Jonathan Aspirot

Keep your eye on Jonathan Aspirot tonight.

Aspirot had a two-point performance against the Eagles on October 29th, scoring the overtime winning goal and adding an assist in the game.

In his last seven games, Aspirot has picked up six assists.

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato and Ben Jones are tied for the team lead in scoring with 20 points (8g,12a) each.

(G) Connor Murphy was assigned to Rapid City (ECHL) on Thursday.

Mitch McLain has three goals in his last six games.

The current four-game skid is the longest in Wranglers history.

