Bears Top Thunderbirds 4-3 in Shootout

December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Springfield, MA) - Pierrick Dubé scored in regulation and the shootout to lift the Hershey Bears (23-6-0-0) to a 4-3 shootout win over the Springfield Thunderbirds (14-9-2-1) on Friday night at MassMutual Center.

The win gave Hershey its eighth consecutive victory against Springfield and extended its point streak against the Thunderbirds to 12 games (10-0-2-0) dating back to Jan. 24, 2020.

Dubé opened the scoring for Hershey at 14:28 of the opening frame when he wheeled off the left half-wall and ripped a shot to the glove side of Vadim Zherenko for his team-leading 15th goal of the season, with assists to Alex Limoges and Jimmy Huntington.

Huntington extended Hershey's lead to a pair of goals at 16:55 when he deflected Lucas Johansen's shot from the point past Zherenko on the power play for his sixth of the season; Garrett Roe added a secondary assist.

Ethen Frank widened the lead for the Bears to three goals just 11 seconds into the middle stanza when Zherenko committed a turnover as Hershey dumped the puck into the offensive zone. That allowed Joe Snively to poke the puck over to Frank, who buried his 13th of the season to make it 3-0.

Springfield stopped the bleeding with a goal from Joseph Duszak at 13:54, and former Bear Jakub Vrana added a tally 30 seconds later at 14:24.

Zach Dean netted the tying goal for Springfield to make it 3-3 at 8:52 of the third period to level the score at 3-3, eventually forcing overtime.

In the sudden-death frame, Hunter Shepard made all three stops required of him, then in the penalty-shot contest, Dubé scored the winner for Hershey in the second round, while Shepard stonewalled Adam Gaudette in the third round to close out the win and secure the second point for the Bears.

Shots finished 37-36 in favor of the Thunderbirds. Shepard went 34-for-37 to earn his 13th victory of the season; Zherenko took the shootout loss for Springfield with a 32-for-35 effort. Hershey went 1-for-3 on the power play; the Thunderbirds went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Bears return to action for Berks Holiday Ham Shoot Night against the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. All fans are welcome onto the ice postgame to take part in the Berks Holiday Ham Shoot.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.