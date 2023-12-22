Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Americans

Rochester, NY - Forward Georgii Merkulov posted two goals and an assist as the Providence Bruins downed the Rochester Americans 6-3 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. Anthony Richard netted two goals as well, including the empty netter. Jesper Boqvist recorded a goal and an assist, while Justin Brazeau and Michael Callahan notched two assists a piece.

How It Happened

Trevor Kuntar intercepted a breakout attempt, spun around towards the net, and fired a shot from just inside the left circle that zipped into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:07 remaining in the first period.

From the left-side boards, Lukas Rousek flung a pass over to Filip Cederqvist in the right circle, who snapped a shot under the goaltender's blocker, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:11 to play in the first frame.

Michael Mersch curled around the left side of the net and found Brett Murray cutting to the cage for a redirection goal, giving the Americans a 2-1 lead with 13:59 left in the second period.

From the left circle, Merkulov unleashed a snapshot that whistled inside the far post, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:16 remaining in the second period. Callahan and Brazeau were credited with the assists.

From the right circle, Alec Regula chipped a pass forward for Richard in the slot, who flicked a snapshot off the crossbar and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 4:31 to play in the second period.

While on the power play, Merkulov skated the puck across the blue line and slid it through a defender to Boqvist up the middle, who deked to the forehand on the breakaway and flipped the puck into the top shelf of the net, extending the Providence lead to 4-2 1:06 into the third period. Reilly Walsh received an assist as well.

Merkulov collected a loose puck at the bottom of the left circle and flung it inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 5-2 lead with 10:39 left in the third frame. Boqvist and Brazeau received assists on the tally.

Linus Weissbach scored between the goaltender's legs on the breakaway, cutting the Providence lead to 5-3 with 9:18 remaining in the third period.

Richard found the back of the empty net with 2:04 remaining to seal the win for the P-Bruins. Jayson Megna and Callahan assisted the goal.

Stats

Merkulov's multi-point contest was his second in a row and sixth of the season. His 28 points on the season are good for third in the league.

Boqvist and Brazeau also recorded back-to-back multi-point games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Hershey to battle the Bears on Saturday, December 23 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

