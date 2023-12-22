Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Americans
December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Rochester, NY - Forward Georgii Merkulov posted two goals and an assist as the Providence Bruins downed the Rochester Americans 6-3 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. Anthony Richard netted two goals as well, including the empty netter. Jesper Boqvist recorded a goal and an assist, while Justin Brazeau and Michael Callahan notched two assists a piece.
How It Happened
Trevor Kuntar intercepted a breakout attempt, spun around towards the net, and fired a shot from just inside the left circle that zipped into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:07 remaining in the first period.
From the left-side boards, Lukas Rousek flung a pass over to Filip Cederqvist in the right circle, who snapped a shot under the goaltender's blocker, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:11 to play in the first frame.
Michael Mersch curled around the left side of the net and found Brett Murray cutting to the cage for a redirection goal, giving the Americans a 2-1 lead with 13:59 left in the second period.
From the left circle, Merkulov unleashed a snapshot that whistled inside the far post, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:16 remaining in the second period. Callahan and Brazeau were credited with the assists.
From the right circle, Alec Regula chipped a pass forward for Richard in the slot, who flicked a snapshot off the crossbar and across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 4:31 to play in the second period.
While on the power play, Merkulov skated the puck across the blue line and slid it through a defender to Boqvist up the middle, who deked to the forehand on the breakaway and flipped the puck into the top shelf of the net, extending the Providence lead to 4-2 1:06 into the third period. Reilly Walsh received an assist as well.
Merkulov collected a loose puck at the bottom of the left circle and flung it inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 5-2 lead with 10:39 left in the third frame. Boqvist and Brazeau received assists on the tally.
Linus Weissbach scored between the goaltender's legs on the breakaway, cutting the Providence lead to 5-3 with 9:18 remaining in the third period.
Richard found the back of the empty net with 2:04 remaining to seal the win for the P-Bruins. Jayson Megna and Callahan assisted the goal.
Stats
Merkulov's multi-point contest was his second in a row and sixth of the season. His 28 points on the season are good for third in the league.
Boqvist and Brazeau also recorded back-to-back multi-point games.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Hershey to battle the Bears on Saturday, December 23 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2023
- Moose Fall To Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Islanders Edge Wolf Pack, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Americans - Providence Bruins
- Bears Top Thunderbirds 4-3 in Shootout - Hershey Bears
- Alex Belzile's Two Third Period Goals Not Enough as Islanders Edge Wolf Pack 5-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Drop Last Game Before Break to Rocket - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Pick Up Exciting 4-3 Overtime Win Against Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Head into Holidays with Shootout Win Over Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point in Wild Shootout Game - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tenacious T-Birds Claw Back to Earn Point Over Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Downed by Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Kaiser and Roos Assigned to Hogs from Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Notes - CGY at COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Moose Goaltender Milic Named to Canada's Spengler Cup Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Morning Skate Report: December 22, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Captain Heatherington to Represent Canada at 2023 Spengler Cup - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Hogs to Finish California Road Trip Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors' Drake Caggiula Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack and Islanders Meet in Holiday Edition of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Wolf Pack Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #26: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Shut Out Reign In 6-0 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Blank Reign, 6-0 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.