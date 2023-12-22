Canucks Blank Reign, 6-0

The Abbotsford Canucks (16-8-2-0) used a dominating second period to earn a decisive decision over the Ontario Reign (15-9-2-1) Thursday night by a score of 6-0 in front of their home fans at the Abbotsford Centre.

Arturs Silovs stopped all 34 shots the Reign sent on goal to record his second shutout of the season, while six different skaters scored goals for the Canucks and Abbotsford defender Cole McWard registered three assists.

Date: December 21, 2023

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 0 0 0 ABB 1 5 0 6

Shots PP ONT 34 0/5 ABB 42 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Arturs Silovs (ABB)

2. Cole McWard (ABB)

3. Arshdeep Bains (ABB)

W: Arturs Silovs

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Thursday, December 28 at San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

