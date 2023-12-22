Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

(Springfield, MA) - The first-place Hershey Bears make their first visit of the season to the Bay State as they get set to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight at MassMutual Center.

Hershey Bears (22-6-0-0) at Springfield Thunderbirds (14-9-2-0)

December 22, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 29 | MassMutual Center

Referees: Samuel Heidemann (60), Casey Terreri (75)

Linespersons: Brent Colby (7), Matt Heinen (38)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears are coming off a 1-0 win against Springfield at home last Sunday, in which Pierrick Dubé scored the lone goal at 5:31 of the third period with a blast from the right circle that eventually made its way past Malcom Subban for his team-leading 14th goal of the season. Hunter Shepard made 18 saves to earn his first shutout of the season, while Subban went 18-for-19 in the effort for Springfield. Both teams have been idle since Sunday.

GET BACK, JOJO:

Hershey's blue line received a boost earlier in the week after Lucas Johansen was loaned to the Bears by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after clearing waivers. Johansen has already appeared in six NHL games this season with Washington, posting one assist. The first-round pick (28th overall) by Washington in the 2016 NHL Draft was a member of Hershey's Calder Cup championship squad last season, notably scoring the series-clinching goal in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals against Hartford. In his AHL tenure with Hershey, Johansen has skated in 235 games, scoring 80 points (18g, 62a).

KEEP THE STREAK ALIVE:

Hershey has won seven straight contests against the Thunderbirds dating back to the 2021-22 season, and has a point streak that extends back even further, as the Bears have posted a record of 9-0-2-0 against Springfield dating back to Jan. 24, 2020.

BEARS BITES:

Bears forward and leading scorer Mike Sgarbossa was recalled by Washington on Thursday...Bears head coach Todd Nelson moved into 10th place in the AHL's head coaching wins list last Sunday with his 375th career victory in the 1-0 win over Springfield; 66 of Nelson's wins have come behind the bench for Hershey - the game on Sunday was his 100th regular-season game at the helm of the Bears...Hershey leads the AHL with 17 regulation wins, and 21 regulation + overtime wins...The Bears are the only AHL club to have won at least four games in overtime and have not lost a single game beyond regulation...The Bears are 16-0-0-0 this season when leading after the second period...Hershey is the only team without a loss when tied after the first period this season, owning a 5-0-0-0 record...The Chocolate and White have gone 9-for-26 (34.62%) on the power play and 24-for-27 (88.89%) on the penalty kill in their last eight games...Pierrick Dubé has nine goals in his last 11 games; Hershey is 15-0-0-0 this season when he finds the net.

ON THIS DATE:

Dec. 22, 1945 - Armand Gaudreault turned in a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a 7-4 Bears win over the New Haven Eagles. Harry Frost made his return to the lineup for Hershey after spending the previous three years in the armed services due to World War II by putting home two goals for the crowd of approximately 6,500 at Hershey Sports Arena.

