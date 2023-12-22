Moose Fall To Wild

The Manitoba Moose (11-13-0-0) battled the Iowa Wild (12-13-1-1) on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday morning.

Manitoba opened the scoring with under two minutes to go. With the Moose on the power play, Chaz Lucius found Jeff Malott down low. The forward swung the puck across the crease and Nikita Chibrikov jammed it home past Zane McIntyre. The Moose goal was the lone tally of the opening frame. Manitoba was outshot by a count of 12-9 in the first period, but Collin Delia held the Wild in check with 12 total stops.

Iowa tied the contest 2:18 into the middle stanza. Sammy Walker forced a turnover in the Moose zone. The forward found the charging Maxim Cajkovic, who beat Delia with a quick shot. The Wild pulled ahead at the 14:28 mark of the frame. A trio of Iowa skaters swarmed into the offensive zone. They forced a turnover and Steven Fogarty was able to sneak a shot inside the far post. The Wild edged further ahead with five seconds left in the contest with a power play goal from Nic Petan. Manitoba was outshot 11-8 in the middle stanza and trailed 3-1.

Neither side was able to add to the goal total throughout the period. With the Moose down a pair and time ticking, the call was made with 3:45 left in the contest to pull Delia in favour of the extra attacker. Despite late chances, the gambit was unsuccessful, as the Wild were able to keep the Moose from drawing any closer. Manitoba was outshot by a count of 29-28 and dropped the contest by a score of 3-1. Delia was hit with the road loss and finished with 26 saves, while McIntyre picked up his first win of the season and made 27 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward C.J. Suess (Click for full interview)

"I think we got out to a slow start. You never want to do that, especially on the road. I think they really took advantage of that early. They spent a lot of time in our defensive zone. I think we ended up having a better second period and kinda fighting back and clawing back, but I just don't think we had kind of the effort there that we needed to win the game overall."

Statbook

Chaz Lucius has four assists over his past three contests

Jeff Malott has three assists his past three games

Nikita Chibrikov is the first Moose skater this season to hit the 20-point plateau

The Moose and Wild combined for 96 penalty minutes in the game

What's Next?

The Moose end the road swing with a rematch against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

