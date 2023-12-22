Game #26: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors

December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners continue their three-game road trip in California in Bakersfield to take on the Bakersfield Condors. On Wednesday, Tucson put an eight spot on the San Jose Barracuda in an 8-6 win; while Bakersfield had an impressive victory themselves defeating the first place Calgary Wranglers 4-2. Bakersfield is the only team who has defeated Tucson twice in regulation this season, which happened back in October when the Condors swept the Roadrunners at home in the TCC.

Three things:

15 different Roadrunners had at least a point in the team's 8-6 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday; including five who had multiple-point games. There were plenty of firsts as well, Lleyton Moore scored his first AHL goal in his first AHL game, Aku Raty scored his first AHL hat-trick, Ben McCartney and Justin Kirkland had their first scores since returning to the lineup from injury and Milos Keleman scored his first goal in his first game back to the lineup after spending ten games with the Coyotes.

With his four-point night including his first career AHL hat-trick, Aku Raty is the hottest player on the team heading into Bakersfield. In his last eight games, he has compiled up six goals and five assists for 11 points since returning from an injury that forced him to miss six games. Raty's four-point night tied the team high with Justin Kirkland who had four assists against the Colorado Wolves on November 4.

Tucson has combined for 33 goals in their seven games in December, averaging almost five goals per game at 4.71. 12 of those goals have come in consecutive times of no more than two minutes and 30 second apart.

This includes:

Dec. 1, vs. San Jose, Zach Sanford-Travis Barron 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Dec. 2, vs. San Jose, Jan Jenik-Travis Barron 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

Dec. 9, at Colorado, Peter Diliberatore-Cameron Hebig 1 minute and 17 seconds.

Dec. 15, vs. Abbotsford, John Leonard - Josh Doan 53 seconds and Jan Jenik-Ryan McGregor 55 seconds.

Dec. 20, at San Jose, Ben McCartney and Aku Raty 1 minute and one second.

What did they say?

"We got a really good team here; everybody wants to be in the game, there's a point why we're winning these games."

Tucson Forward Milos Kelemen on the strides the team has made since his return to the lineup.

Number to Know:

3- The highest assist streak total this season tied between Nathan Smith, Dylan Guenther, and Montana Onyebuchi. Smith has had a three-assist streak twice this year and is currently on one dating back to Dec. 9 against Colorado. Onyebuchi's assist streak is also active as he has assists in his last three games which; starting on December 15 against the Abbotsford Canucks

Latest Transactions:

None

WE'LL DO IT LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Mechanics Bank Arena. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

