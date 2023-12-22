Monsters Pick Up Exciting 4-3 Overtime Win Against Crunch
December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 18-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Trey Fix-Wolansky set a new record for the most goals in Monsters franchise history at 12:49 of the middle frame with an assist from Josh Dunne. Syracuse added back-to-back markers from Philippe Myers at 17:35 and Jack Finley at 19:00 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Jake Gaudet scored a tally at 2:56 of the third period off a feed from Cole Clayton, but the Crunch responded with a goal from Declan Carlile at 4:08. Alex Whelan grabbed a marker at 5:13 with helpers from James Malatesta and Jake Christiansen once again tying the game and forcing extra time. In overtime, Jet Greaves made a save and sent a feed to Fix-Wolansky who recorded the game-winning tally at 3:21 and tied another franchise record for most points by a Monsters player.
Cleveland's Greaves made 22 saves for the win while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt stopped 29 shots in defeat.
The Monsters finish their road trip with a visit to the Utica Comets on Saturday, December 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 2 1 - 4 SYR 0 2 1 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 0/1 2/2 9 min / 3 inf SYR 25 0/2 1/1 7 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 22 3 13-3-0 SYR Alnefelt OT 29 4 4-4-3 Cleveland Record: 18-7-1-0, 1st North Division Syracuse Record: 15-9-1-2, 2nd North Division
