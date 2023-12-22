Condors' Drake Caggiula Suspended for Two Games

American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bakersfield Condors forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Calgary on Dec. 20.

Caggiula will miss Bakersfield's games tonight (Dec. 22) vs. Tucson and Saturday (Dec. 23) at Coachella Valley.

