Hogs to Finish California Road Trip Tonight

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Rockford IceHogs meet the San Diego Gulls tonight at Pachanga Arena for the second time this week. The Gulls have won each of the previous three meetings this season, and the Hogs are looking for some positive momentum heading into the holiday break.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 10-12-3-0, 23 points (4th, Central)

San Diego: 9-12-4-0, 20 points (9th, Central)

Last Game vs. San Diego

On Wednesday at Pachanga Arena, the Hogs dropped a 2-1 contest to the Gulls after a tightly contested 60 minutes. Trevor Carrick provided the game-winner for San Diego in the third period with the Gulls on the power play. Jackson Cates scored his second IceHogs goal earlier in the third period to tie the game at 1-1. Rockford started to outplay San Diego in the second period and outshot the Gulls 13-5 in that frame, but the Hogs could not find a way to jump in front.

Ready to Break Through

The IceHogs have been hitting a wall in the opposition's net as of late. Two of the last four goaltenders that Rockford has played against (Jesper Wallstedt and Tomas Suchanek) have each earned AHL Player of the Week Honors after they beat the IceHogs twice in one week. Over Rockford's last 10 games in which the team is 1-7-2-0, the Hogs' shooting percentage is at a lowly 6.0%. The league average shooting percentage is 10.4% with the Hershey Bears (AHL leader in points) leading the league at 12.6% and the Bridgeport Islanders (32nd in AHL rankings) bringing up the rear at 6.7%. Rockford ranks 24th out of 32 AHL clubs with a 9.6% shooting percentage for the season.

Cates Continues Confident Stretch

Last Saturday against Iowa, forward Jackson Cates picked up the first professional three-point night with an empty-net goal and two assists. On Dec. 11, the IceHogs added him on a Professional Tryout agreement. Cates has posted one goal in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season after signing a PTO with the NHL's New York Islanders. Last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cates set a career high and racked up 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 contests. The center has 20 games worth of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2020 to 2022. Cates won an NCAA national championship with his brother Noah (also played with him in Philadelphia) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018-19.

IceHogs in the NHL

The Blackhawks currently have six skaters on their roster who have appeared in IceHogs games this season. Joey Anderson (IR), Louis Crevier, Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, Wyatt Kaiser, and Filip Roos have all played in games for both Rockford and Chicago and are now currently with the Hawks. In total, 12 skaters who have appeared in games for the Hawks this season are IceHogs alumni. The other six are Alex Vlasic, Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev, Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, and Arvid Soderblom. Crevier became the 151st IceHogs alumni to reach the NHL when he made his Blackhawks debut on Dec. 3.

Four Hogs Return to San Diego

Four Rockford skaters return to Southern California to skate against their old club this week. Logan Njihoff, Josh Healey, Bryce Kindopp, and Austin Strand all played with the Gulls last season. Strand posted eight points (2G, 6A) in 46 games with the Gulls, Kindopp published nine points (6G, 3A) in 65 contests, Nijhoff appeared in 16 games, and Healey played in 12.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Dec. 8 vs San Diego - L 7-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 9 vs San Diego - L 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Dec. 20 at San Diego - L 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 22 at San Diego, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Gulls, All-time

0-4-1-0

