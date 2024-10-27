Moose Get Revenge on Rockford Sunday

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (3-3-0-0) bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs (2-3-0-0) in Sunday afternoon's game. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 loss against Rockford the day before.

Dylan Anhorn opened the scoring for the Moose with his first career AHL goal 13 minutes into the frame. The Calgary, Alberta native found himself on the receiving end of a quick shorthanded play by Henri Nikkanen, and put a shot to the top corner to get the Moose an early lead. Samuel Savoie settled the score at 1-1 within the final minute of the frame, with a shorthanded goal of his own. Domenic DiVincentiis made 12 saves on 13 shots in the Manitoba net, and Mitchell Weeks went seven for eight between the pipes for Rockford.

Both teams were held off the board through the middle frame, despite significant scoring chances on both ends. The Moose were able to put one across the line, but it was waved off due to the puck being contacted by a high stick. Manitoba's penalty kill had a successful period, killing a five minute penalty. DiVincentiis went 10 for 10 for Manitoba, and Weeks made nine saves on nine shots in the Rockford net.

Brad Lambert started the final frame off strong with a power-play goal less than a minute into the period. The Finnish forward combined with Nikita Chibrikov and Elias Salomonsson for the second time this series to put the Moose up 2-1 and secure the win. C.J. Suess scored his second goal of the weekend just five minutes later, to extend Manitoba's lead to 3-1. That score held as DiVincentiis recorded 30 saves on 31 shots to secure the Manitoba win. Weeks made 27 saves on 30 shots in the Rockford loss.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Dylan Anhorn (Click for full interview)

"We just didn't fee like we were winning one-on-one battles yesterday. We wanted to bring a little more compete today and win those important ones. I think we did a good job."

Statbook

Brad Lambert (1G) has six points (1G, 5A) through his past six games

C.J. Suess (1G) has goals in two straight games

Nikita Chibrikov (1A) has six points (2G. 4A) through his past six games

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in their Share the Warmth game, presented by Red River Co-op, on Friday, Nov. 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 690 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.