Moose Get Revenge on Rockford Sunday
October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (3-3-0-0) bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs (2-3-0-0) in Sunday afternoon's game. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 loss against Rockford the day before.
Dylan Anhorn opened the scoring for the Moose with his first career AHL goal 13 minutes into the frame. The Calgary, Alberta native found himself on the receiving end of a quick shorthanded play by Henri Nikkanen, and put a shot to the top corner to get the Moose an early lead. Samuel Savoie settled the score at 1-1 within the final minute of the frame, with a shorthanded goal of his own. Domenic DiVincentiis made 12 saves on 13 shots in the Manitoba net, and Mitchell Weeks went seven for eight between the pipes for Rockford.
Both teams were held off the board through the middle frame, despite significant scoring chances on both ends. The Moose were able to put one across the line, but it was waved off due to the puck being contacted by a high stick. Manitoba's penalty kill had a successful period, killing a five minute penalty. DiVincentiis went 10 for 10 for Manitoba, and Weeks made nine saves on nine shots in the Rockford net.
Brad Lambert started the final frame off strong with a power-play goal less than a minute into the period. The Finnish forward combined with Nikita Chibrikov and Elias Salomonsson for the second time this series to put the Moose up 2-1 and secure the win. C.J. Suess scored his second goal of the weekend just five minutes later, to extend Manitoba's lead to 3-1. That score held as DiVincentiis recorded 30 saves on 31 shots to secure the Manitoba win. Weeks made 27 saves on 30 shots in the Rockford loss.
Quotable
Moose Defenceman Dylan Anhorn (Click for full interview)
"We just didn't fee like we were winning one-on-one battles yesterday. We wanted to bring a little more compete today and win those important ones. I think we did a good job."
Statbook
Brad Lambert (1G) has six points (1G, 5A) through his past six games
C.J. Suess (1G) has goals in two straight games
Nikita Chibrikov (1A) has six points (2G. 4A) through his past six games
What's Next?
The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in their Share the Warmth game, presented by Red River Co-op, on Friday, Nov. 1. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on 690 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024
- Gage Alexander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins off to Best Start in Franchise History with 4-3 Win at Phantoms - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Sweep Weekend with 2-1 Win over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Moose Get Revenge on Rockford Sunday - Manitoba Moose
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores First Pro Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Rally in 3rd for Shootout Standings Point - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Bounce Back with 5-2 Win in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Capobianco Recalled to Dallas, Kraws Reassigned to Texas - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Fall to Bears - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs Fall to Moose on the Road - Rockford IceHogs
- Bishop Nets Game-Winner as Wranglers Top Colorado, 2-1 - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Ink Deal with Gerry Mayhew - Rockford IceHogs
- 'I-91 Rivalry' Continues as Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Conclude Weekend Series with Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Stops Abbotsford, 4-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Egor Sokolov Scores Twice to Lift Roadrunners Over Condors 3-2 in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-1 Against The San Diego Gulls To Spilt The Series - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Force Overtime in 3-2 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Stars Sweep Wild in Overtime Thriller - Texas Stars
- Transactions: Andrae and Kolosov Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.