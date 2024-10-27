IceHogs Ink Deal with Gerry Mayhew

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs announced today the signing of Center Gerry Mayhew. The Wyandotte, MI native spent the previous two seasons with the Charlotte Checkers.

In the 2023-24 season, Mayhew played in 68 games and posted 37 points (19G, 18A). During seven AHL seasons, Mayhew has scored 257 points.

"Gerry brings a wealth of experience that our young prospects will benefit from," IceHogs General Manager Mark Bernard said. "He joins an already strong veteran leadership group."

Mayhew has played in over 50 NHL games between the Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Philadelphia Flyers. The 31-year-old spent his first four seasons in the AHL with the Iowa Wild before joining the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the 2021-22 season.

"We're very excited about this addition as he has proven to be a great player at the AHL level," Bernard said.

During the 2019-20 season, Mayhew was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL Most Valuable Player and named a Second Team All Star.

