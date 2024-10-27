San Diego Stops Abbotsford, 4-1

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls wrapped up their back-to-back with the Abbotsford Canucks with a 4-1 win Saturday night at Abbotsford Centre. The Gulls are now 2-4-0-0 on the 2024-25 season.

Jansen Harkins scored two power-play goals and earned his third assist of the season, his first multi-point effort of the season. It is the first time in his AHL career he has deposited two power-play goals in a game. He co-leads the Gulls in points and has points in four of five games played this season (3-3=6).

Roland McKeown scored his second goal and earned his third assist of the season for his second multi-point effort. He leads San Diego blueliners in points with 2-3=5.

Sam Colangelo netted his third goal of the season, matching Yegor Sidorov and Jansen Harkins for the team lead. Colangelo has tallied 3-2=5 points this season.

Carson Meyer earned two assists, his second multi-assist effort, giving him four on the season. He co-leads San Diego in points alongside Harkins.

Yegor Sidorov extended his point streak to four games with his second assist of the season. His 3-2=5 points are tied for the team lead in points.

Jan Mysak earned his first point and assist of the season. Ryan Carpenter also earned an assist.

Oscar Dansk stopped 29-of-30 shots in his first victory of the season. He faced the third penalty shot of his AHL career (C. Wouters; goal).

The Gulls now head to Calgary for two games with the Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29 (6 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Jansen Harkins

On the difference between last night and tonight

I think just our compete level. I think they came out really hard yesterday. I think they were the better team the entire game. We knew that we didn't give our best showing and tonight, just try to work hard and match their compete. They're a hard-working team, so if you don't work, you're not going to win. So, I think we just learned that lesson.

On his three-point night

It feels great. I mean, that's what I got to do for this team, is producing and be someone that we can lean on for offense. And obviously just disappointing when we come up short yesterday and just wanted to have a good outing and just work.

On Oscar Dansk

He was unreal tonight. I think we've seen glimpses of what he can do early in the year. [Calle Clang] yesterday, I mean he had like, 40 shots, and we didn't give him any help. And tonight, we just played better for Oscar and both of those guys, they've been battling for us, and finally give them a little bit of help here and get them a win.

On facing Calgary on Tuesday night

Just one game at a time. Leave yesterday behind. Take what we can from today and just move forward. I think every team in this league is good. It's got good players, good systems, everything like that so we just got to show up ready to play.

Assistant coach Dave Barr

On the difference between last night and tonight

We know we're a lot better team than what we showed on the ice last night. Abbotsford played a very good game. Made it really hard to play against them. They worked hard. They'll work. So that was something that was very important to our coaching staff, Matt McIlvane, head coach, to make sure that when we come into tonight's game, we're going to be very competitive. And we raised the bar quite a bit in that department. And we had some big goals, and a couple big power-play goals, some PKs that were really important, especially near the end. Great way, it's a good feeling. So, way more fun to win than to lose.

On the team effort tonight

It takes a lot of courage to get in front of a puck. It's being shot hard. We had guys who were willing to do it tonight. I mean, that's the great thing about playing a team sport, is everybody's kind of trying, doing it for the other guy, and we did our part and more tonight in regards to sacrificing at the same time. On the offensive end, it was nice to get a couple of goals from some of our better players, some of our offensive players that we need to get some scoring from.

On the road trip continuing in Calgary

We know we're playing a good team. At the same time, we're concerned about what we're doing and how we play. So hopefully we can take a step forward and get a good effort from all 19 of the guys who are playing in the game on Tuesday. I think special teams was big for us tonight. It was helpful in the other one that we had. So hopefully we keep that going, and then get some more five-on-five [goals] and hopefully, win two in Calgary.

