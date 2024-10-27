IceHogs Fall to Moose on the Road

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba, MB - The IceHogs fell to the Moose 3-1 on Sunday afternoon inside the Canada Life Center. Rockford and Manitoba split the weekend set and have six matchups remaining this regular season.

Manitoba struck first for the second time this weekend and did so while shorthanded. With Rockford on the man-advantage for four minutes, Moose defenseman Dylan Anhorn beat Mitchell Weeks upstairs. The IceHogs responded in the final minute of the frame with a shorthanded marker of their own. Samuel Savoie was sprung in on a breakaway and deked Manitoba goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis to the far side and slid a backhand in to tie the game 1-1.

In the second period, Manitoba's Tyson Empey received a five-minute major and game misconduct penalty for charging, but the IceHogs couldn't convert on the man-advantage.

40 seconds into the final frame, Brad Lambert blasted in his first of the year for the Moose while on the power play to take a 2-1 lead. C.J. Suess recorded his second goal of the weekend to balloon the lead to 3-1. Dominic DiVincentiis kept the IceHogs at bay the rest of the may and finished with 30 saves.

Rockford is back in action Friday, November 1st as the road trip concludes in Grand Rapids. The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the second time this season with a 6:00pm CT puck drop.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, November 2nd to host the Chicago Wolves. It's "Day of the Dead Night" in Rockford with a "Hammy Sugar Skull Bobblehead" Giveaway and Jersey Auction. Click here for tickets.

