Condors Force Overtime in 3-2 Loss

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (2-1-3, 7pts) earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (3-3-0, 6pts) on Saturday. Cameron Wright (1st) scored on the power play in the third period to force the extra session. Noah Philp (2nd) opened the scoring in the first with a power-play goal as well. The power-play goals broke up an 0/14 stretch to start the season for Bakersfield.

Bakersfield's next home games come against Coachella Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 ($3 Beer Friday) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (Patriotic Night). The fun starts at just $15.

