Stars Sweep Wild in Overtime Thriller

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-2 overtime win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Stars defenseman Christian Kyrou sealed the weekend sweep with the overtime goal 3:55 into the extra session when he snapped a shot over Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt into the top corner of the net.

Cameron Hughes opened the scoring for the second straight night, as the forward tapped in a Curtis McKenzie centering pass to give the Stars a 1-0 lead just under seven minutes into the first period. Both teams generated 12 shots on goal in the opening frame, but Texas led entering the intermission thanks to goaltender Magnus Hellberg, who picked up where he left off last night.

The Wild grabbed a hold of the shots advantage in the second period, outshooting the Stars 15-8. Iowa tied the score at 1-1 when Devin Shore threaded a centering pass from behind the net to Reese Johnson, who snapped a shot past Hellberg near the midway point.

Texas broke a 1-1 deadlock 2:33 into the third period when Alex Petrovic blasted a one-timer into the net off of a face-off win, but Iowa scrambled to tie the game with 51 seconds left in regulation on a net-mouth scramble in front of Hellberg, forcing overtime.

Hellberg stopped 39 shots to remain unbeaten (4-0-0), as the Stars extended their winning streak to four games. Wallstedt made 33 saves in the overtime loss, helping the Wild pick up their first standings point of the season after losing their first six games in regulation.

Texas returns to action next weekend on the road, as the Stars face-off against the Colorado Eagles on Friday and Saturday at Blue Arena. Game time is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT both nights. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

