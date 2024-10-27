P-Bruins Fall to Bears

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell 2-1 for a second straight game to the Hershey Bears on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Vinni Lettieri netted his fourth goal of the season in the first frame.

How It Happened Off an offensive zone face-off, Lettieri ripped a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 14:48 remaining in the first period. Georgii Merkulov was credited with the assist. Ivan Miroshnichenko flipped in a rebound from just outside the right post to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:32 to play in the second frame. 20 seconds into the third period, Ethen Frank collected a puck that bounced off the official and walked it inside the blueline, where he snapped a shot under the goaltender's pads to give Hershey a 2-1 lead.

Stats The P-Bruins have scored the game's opening goal in five out of their first six contests this season. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5. The Providence Bruins fall to 2-4-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, October 30 at CAA Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

