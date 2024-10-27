Gage Alexander Reassigned to Toledo

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Gage Alexander to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Last season, Alexander appeared in 19 outings with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and showed a 5-8-1 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Alexander competed in 16 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 campaign and logged a 5-7-3 ledger with a 3.59 GAA and a .887 save percentage. Throughout his three-year pro career, the Okotoks, Alberta, native has a 11-19-4 mark with two shutouts to go along with a 3.67 GAA. Prior to turning pro, Alexander spent four seasons in the WHL from 2019-23 and totaled a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Alexander was selected with the 148th overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

