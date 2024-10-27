Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 p.m.

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they return to Providence for a second time this weekend looking to sweep a set of three games in three days.

Hershey Bears (5-1-1-0) at Providence Bruins (2-3-0-0)

Oct. 27, 2024 | 3:05 p.m. | Amica Mutual Pavilion

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (43), Austin Rook (26)

Linespersons: Kenneth Gates (91), Jared Waitt (60)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey rallied from a 2-0 deficit last night to post a 6-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center. The Bears scored six unanswered goals, including two markers from Alex Limoges and Chase Priskie to earn a third straight win. Netminder Mitch Gibson stopped 26 shots to register the victory in his season debut for Hershey, improving his record to 3-0-0 in his AHL career. The Bruins were idle last night with their previous outing coming versus Hershey on Friday night as the Bears scored a 2-1 win at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

CAREER NIGHTS:

Three Bears tied career-bests in last night's win at Springfield. With two goals, defender Chase Priskie notched the third multi-goal game performance of his AHL career. The last time he had posted a pair of markers was on April 5, 2023 when he struck twice for San Diego versus San Jose. Forward Spencer Smallman also tied his career-high with two assists yesterday. It was the third time he achieved this feat in his AHL tenure, with the latest previous occurrence coming on March 6, 2022 for Chicago versus Iowa. Ivan Miroshnichenko also had a personal-best two assists for the fourth time in his career.

VERY SPECIAL TEAMS:

After failing to score on the power play on Friday, the Bears roared back with a 3-for-8 performance on the man advantage on Saturday, getting goals from Alex Limoges and Chase Priskie (2) in the win. Hershey's power play is now converting at a rate of 31.4%, second in the league to Charlotte who sits at 38.7%. The Hershey penalty kill was perfect again last night, marking the fourth straight game Hershey has gone 4-for-4 on the kill. The Bears now sit at 89.7% on the penalty kill through the first seven games of the season.

BACK IN PROVIDENCE:

Hershey returns to Providence after earning a hard-fought 2-1 win on Friday night thanks to 38 saves from goaltender Hunter Shepard. Dating back to last season, the Bears have won four straight games at Amica Mutual Pavilion, and with a win tonight, Hershey would record a perfect road record at Providence for the second straight season as tonight is the club's final visit to The Renaissance City this year. Forward Ethen Frank scored in Friday's win, and in 13 career games versus Providence he's logged nine points (6g, 3a).

BEARS BITES:

With his first assist last night, Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa tallied his 300th professional helper...Bears captain Aaron Ness and Riley Sutter added their first goals of the season in the third period last night...Rookie forward Alex Suzdalev also made his North American pro debut in last night's win while Zac Funk could see his first professional action today...Providence added forward Riley Tufte to the roster after he cleared waivers. He had 23 goals last season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, skating alongside current Bears Brad Hunt and Spencer Smallman...After today's game, Hershey will play five straight contests on home ice. The club's next road game won't come until Nov. 12 at Bridgeport.

ON THIS DATE: Oct. 27, 1954 - Hershey played host to the its first-ever All-Star game and the second known event in American Hockey League history. The defending Calder Cup champions, the Cleveland Barons, took on a team of All-Stars coached by Bears bench boss Murray Henderson. The All-Stars won 7-3 at Hershey Sports Arena.

