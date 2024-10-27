Game Day Preview - CGY vs. CDL

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Who doesn't love a double header.

The Wranglers host the Colorado Eagles once again today at 1p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome GET TICKETS.

The Matchup

The Wranglers faced off against the Colorado Eagles Friday night and tallied their sixth win in a row.

The team, although trailing the Eagles 2-0 at the end of the first period and 2-1 and after the second, were able to make a comeback and beat the Eagles 3-2.

The Wranglers are now first in the Pacific Division and second in the league with Rory Kerins second in AHL scoring with nine points.

Jakob Pelletier also has nine points.

The Eagles are fifth in the Pacific Division and sixteenth in the league with a 2-2-0-1 record.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins continues to add markers to his totals, now having eight goals and one assist in seven games.

Kerins netted the second goal of the game for the Wranglers, tying up their score with the Eagles.

Nikita Prishchepov of the Colorado Eagles currently sits second in team scoring and scored one of the two goals against the Wranglers on Friday.

About the Game

The Calgary Wranglers will be hosting their second Indigenous Celebration Game.

This celebration of Indigenous culture and tradition is in recognition of the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

New this season, the Wranglers will be holding an Indigenous Marketplace and Artist Showcase during the event, on the concourse inside the Scotiabank Saddledome, hosted by Authentically Indigenous.

Wranglers fans in attendance will have the opportunity to see the works from vendors from each of the seven nations and shop during the game.

The Wranglers will be wearing special jerseys and uniforms designed by local Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis.

The jerseys will be auctioned off with fundraising proceeds directed to benefiting local youth programming in each of the Treaty 7 First Nation Communities.

Along with the proceeds of the jersey auction, the Wranglers will also be donating the proceeds of the 50/50 raffle from that evening.

Tomorrow the Calgary Wranglers will be honouring the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta by wearing special jerseys and uniforms designed by local Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis.

Milestones on the Horizon

Jonathan Aspirot and Jarred Tinordi inch one point away from their 100th AHL career points, while Jeremie Poirier is two away from playing his 100th AHL game.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

