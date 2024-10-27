Bishop Nets Game-Winner as Wranglers Top Colorado, 2-1

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CALGARY, AB. - Calgary forward Clark Bishop scored the game-winning goal with only 1:31 remaining in regulation to give the Wranglers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Sunday. Goaltender Devin Cooley earned the win in net, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Colorado forward Jayson Megna netted the team's lone goal, while netminder Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 27 saves on 29 shots.

After killing off an early power play for the Wranglers, the Eagles would convert on their own opportunity on the man-advantage. Megna tracked down a rebound at the top of the crease and swept it home, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 11:56 mark of the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Calgary 10-9 in the opening 20 minutes and carried their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Calgary would generate an equalizer with only 1:30 remaining in the second period when forward Martin Frk capped off a breakaway by sliding the puck between the pads of Kahkonen, tying the game at 1-1.

With the contest still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Bishop would finish off a 2-on-2 rush with a shot from the slot that lit the lamp and gave the Wranglers a 2-1 lead with just 1:31 remaining in the contest.

Colorado would pull Kahkonen in favor of the extra attacker, but would be unable to generate an equalizer, falling by a final count of 2-1. The Eagles finished the game going 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

