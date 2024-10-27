Dylan Roobroeck Scores First Pro Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 5-2 to Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - Dylan Roobroeck notched his first career professional goal on Sunday afternoon at the XL Center in downtown Hartford. It would not be enough on this day, however, as five unanswered Springfield Thunderbirds goals pushed them to a 5-2 victory over the Wolf Pack.

Tanner Dickinson's first goal of the season 11:08 into the second period gave the Thunderbirds a 3-1 lead and would stand as the game-winning tally. Dickinson took a pass from Michael Buchinger and worked to the top of the slot area. From there, he rifled a shot top shelf by Louis Domingue. Buchinger's assist would be his first career professional point.

Shortly after an early penalty kill, Bo Groulx scored the game's first goal. After a Thunderbirds' scoring chance rocketed out into the neutral zone, Groulx led a two-on-one into the offensive zone with Brett Berard. Groulx sold a pass before lifting a shot above the glove of Colten Ellis to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead at 8:16.

A forechecking effort from Dylan Peterson and Drew Callin knotted the game at one apiece at 11:12. Callin corralled the puck behind the net before netting a swift wraparound attempt that beat Domingue for his first of the year.

Dalibor Dvorsky broke the tie at the 8:52 mark of the middle stanza, giving the Thunderbirds the lead for good. He fired an unsuspecting shot towards the goal that caught a Wolf Pack stick in front before beating Domingue through the five-hole for his third of the season.

Dickinson's marker doubled Springfield's lead just over two minutes later.

The Thunderbirds built their lead to 4-1 just nine seconds into the third period, as Hugh McGing fed an open Marcus Sylvegard at the back door for his second of the season. The goal was the fastest surrendered by the Wolf Pack to start a period this season.

Hunter Skinner made it a 5-1 affair at 3:28, lifting a shot over the shoulder of Domingue after a failed clearing attempt. Peterson picked up the lone assist on the goal, his second helper of the evening. He now has four points (2 g, 2 a) in two games against the Wolf Pack this season.

Roobroeck stuffed home his first career pro goal after a point try from Ben Harpur was rebounded into the slot. Roobroeck found the puck and jammed it through the five-hole of Ellis at 10:32, drawing the Pack within three. Bryce McConnell-Barker would be credited with the secondary assist, his first career professional point.

