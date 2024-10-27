Phantoms Rally in 3rd for Shootout Standings Point

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms scored consecutive goals just 74 seconds apart early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead but the Grand Rapids Griffins found a late equalizer on their way to a 4-3 shootout decision on Sunday afternoon at PPL Center. Lehigh Valley (1-3-2) earned a standings point with the regulation tie while falling short in its bid to pick up a dramatic W.

Alexis Gendron (1st) used his wheels to create an impressive tying goal going almost coast-to-coast and taking it to the house. It was a nice season-debut moment for the 20-year-old.

Anthony Richard (3rd) and Garrett Wilson (1st) also scored in the comeback effort while goaltender Eetu Makiniemi also impressed in his season debut with 30 saves on 33 shots. The Griffins were led by Sheldon Dries with a pair of goals including the tying tally with just 1:50 left. Rookie netminder Carter Gylander picked up the victory between the pipes in his AHL debut.

Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere was pleased with his team's effort and quality of play during the third-period rally.

"We went north and we didn't mess around," Laperriere said. "(We did that) at both bluelines and we got rewarded. Gendy's goal, he just went north. He went to the net hard. In a three-in-three or even if it's not three-in-three, we just have to play smarter hockey. Go north and don't mess around."

Grand Rapids (6-1-0) opened the scoring 6:58 into the game on a Dries breakaway strike which Makiniemi appeared to stop at first. But the puck just dribbled underneath his left pad and in to provide the visitors with the initial lead. It is the sixth straight game for the opposition to score the first goal of the game against Lehigh Valley.

The Phantoms countered with a power-play blast just 30 seconds into the second period on a strong cross-ice feed by Jacob Gaucher as part of a two-assist game for the center. Samu Tuomaala also recorded an assist on the play and leads the Phantoms with six points.

Lehigh Valley was pressing with a 6-0 shots advantage in the opening three minutes of the second period but Grand Rapids turned it around after that and outshot the Phantoms 14-2 for the remainder of the frame. Makiniemi was on top of his game with several strong denials but Cross Hanas broke through with 6:05 remaining in the period on a pass from NHL veteran Austin Watson to but the Griffs back ahead at 2-1.

The Phantoms found their stride in the third period and it was Gendron who scored a big goal to spark the comeback. With extra energy in his first game of the season, Gendron turned on the jets and blazed a trail up the right wing for a spectacular coast-to-coast push. Angling towards the goaltender, Gendron was able to leap around the goalie while sliding the puck through as the 20-year-old rookie picked up his first goal of the season and first goal with the Phantoms since last December before he was returned to the QMJHL for the remainder of the season.

"I saw some opening," Gendron said, "With my speed, I thought I had a chance to cut to the middle and maybe create a second chance or maybe just put it at the net. And, yeah, it goes in...it's not going in every time but this one felt pretty good."

"I liked it. That's what he does, he scores goals," Laperriere said. "And he did that tonight. He was trying to do the right thing. It's hard for him because he hasn't played a game this year. He's asking the right questions in practice. The kid wants to play and he just punched another ticket for another game by playing the way he did tonight."

Just 74 seconds later, it was Garrett Wilson getting to the net-front as the captain got a piece of a point-shot from rookie defenseman Hunter McDonald to put the Phantoms ahead for the first time in the game at 3-2. But with 14:26 remaining in the game there was still plenty of work to be done. Oscar Eklind had a pair of impressive shot-blocks and big blasts with under three minutes left to help the Phantoms work out of a scrambly situation and preserve the lead.

After pulling the goaltender for an extra attacker, Dries maneuvered to the crease to tap in the tying goal with 1:50 remaining on a set-up by Amadeus Lombardi to forge a 3-3 deadlock with 1:50 left.

The Phantoms largely had the better of the chances in the overtime but Gylander fought them off to keep the Griffins around. Lombardi scored in the first round of skills competition while Lehigh Valley went 0-for-3 on saved shots or misses for J.R. Avon, Anthony Richard and Olle Lycksell. Lehigh Valley is 1-1 in shootouts on the season and 1-2 in post-regulation decisions.

The Phantoms open a stretch of three consecutive away games with a Wednesday night rivalry matchup at the two-time defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears on Wednesday, October 30 in Chocolatown. Lehigh Valley's next home games are Friday, November 8 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Saturday, November 9 against the Utica Comets featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM insurance.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 6:58 - GR, S. Dries (1) (B. Rafferty) (0-1)

2nd 0:30 - LV, A. Richard (3) (J. Gaucher, S. Tuomaala) (PP) (1-1)

2nd 13:55 - GR, C. Hanas (2) (A. Watson, A. Tuomisto) (1-2)

3rd 4:10 - LV, A. Gendron (1) (J. Gaucher) (2-2)

3rd 5:34 - LV, G. Wilson (1) (H. McDonald, A. Gendron) (3-2)

3rd 18:10 - GR, S. Dries (2) (A. Lombardi, B. Rafferty) (6x5) (3-3)

SHOOTOUT

LV - J. Avon X, A. Richard X, O. Lycksell X

GR - A. Lombardi GOAL, J. Snively X

Shots:

LV 36 - GR 34

PP:

LV 1/2, GR 0/3

Goaltenders:

LV - E. Makiniemi (SOL) (0-0-1) (30/33)

GR - C. Gylander (W) (1-0-0) (33/36)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (1-3-2)

Grand Rapids (6-1-0)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.