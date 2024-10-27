Transactions: Andrae and Kolosov Recalled by Flyers

Transactions: Andrae and Kolosov Recalled by Flyers

October 26, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae and goaltender Alexei Kolosov according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Andrae, 22, had been recalled to the Flyers on October 11 but has not appeared in any games with Philadelphia this season. He is in his second full professional season in North America after a solid rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley in which he produced 5-27-32 in 61 games played. Andrae made his season debut on Friday night for Lehigh Valley at Hartford. He began the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers playing in four games before he was loaned to Lehigh Valley in November. He also played in 10 games with the Phantoms at the end of the 2022-23 season scoring 2-4-6 and on his AHL career with Lehigh Valley has produced 7-32-39 in 72 games.

The 5'9 ¬Â³ left-handed shooter from Vastervik, Sweden was a second-round selection (#54) of the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Kolosov, 22, receives his first NHL recall after starting in four consecutive games for the Phantoms to begin the season. The Flyers Round 3 selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft has gone 1-2-1, 3.29, .879 with Lehigh Valley this season. The Minsk, Belarus native also went 1-1-0, 3.03, .885 with Lehigh Valley last year after joining at the end of the season. With his hometown Minsk Dynamo, Kolosov was one of the youngest starting goaltenders in the KHL and saw action in 47 games going 22-21-3, 2.39, .907.

The Phantoms are back in action on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in a rematch against the Grand Rapids Griffins. "Haunted on Hamilton" at PPL Center will feature trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, and a costume parade on the ice during the first intermission.

UPCOMING

Sunday, October 27 (3:05) - Grand Rapids Griffins at Phantoms - Haunted on Hamilton, Spooky Fun!

Wednesday, October 30 - Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Saturday, November 2 - Phantoms at Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, November 6 - Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

