IceHogs Conclude Weekend Series with Moose

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba, MB - The IceHogs will complete a weekend series with the Manitoba Moose today at 2 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre. Rockford defeated the Moose Saturday by a 5-3 score.

Five Unanswered: After falling behind by a pair of Moose goals, the IceHogs would score five unanswered goals on their way to a 5-3 victory. In the second period, three of the five goals came in the span of 4:55. Gavin Hayes, Cavan Fitzgerald, and Cole Guttman would all score in the second period. Colton Dach and Ryder Rolston would find the back of the net in the third.

2024-25 Records Rockford: 2-2-0-0, 4 points (4th Central Division) Manitoba: 2-3-0-0 4 points (5th Central Division)

Weeks Stands Tall: Mitchell Weeks made 29 saves to help Rockford to a 5-3 win Saturday night. The roster moves Friday afternoon and put Weeks into the starter roll, as Chicago recalled Drew Commesso. After surrendering two goals in the first, Weeks shut down the Moose to earn his first win of the year. The Barrie, ON native had three wins in five games with Rockford last season.

Milestones: Three IceHogs collected milestones in Saturday's game. Gavin Hayes scored his first pro goal early in the second period. Moments later, Cavan Fitzgerald would collect his 100th pro point with a game-tying goal. Levshunov picked up his first point with the primary assist on Fitzgerald's goal.

High-Powered Play: The IceHogs would score their third power-play goal of the season when Cole Guttman scored his second goal of the season (both PPG). Manitoba would score the first goal against Rockford's penalty kill of the season late in Saturday's game. The IceHogs killed off the first three Moose power-plays before a late goal in the third period. Rockford had killed off their first thirteen penalties to begin the season.

