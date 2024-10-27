Quinney, Addison, Morelli Power Silver Knights to 5-1 Victory over Reign

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Lee's Toyota Arena. Five Silver Knights - Gage Quinney, Calen Addison, Robert Hägg, Mason Morelli and Tanner Laczynski - recorded multi-point nights.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Gage Quinney, assisted by Calen Addison and Mason Morelli, opened the scoring on the power play at 8:18 in the first period. Ontario answered with a goal from Jamsen to send the game into the first intermission tied at one.

Tanner Laczynski responded in the middle frame with Henderson's second goal on the man advantage of the evening to make it 2-1. Morelli and Addison added their second assists of the game on the play. Raphael Lavoie, assisted by Robert Hägg and Matyas Sapovaliv, extended the Knights' lead to two with their first even-strength goal of the game at 6:48 in the second period. Quinney, again assisted by Addison, converted a third power play opportunity for Henderson to make it a 4-1 lead heading into the final period.

Morelli earned his third point of the night when he found the back of the net with 12:30 remaining in the game. Laczynski and Hägg picked up the assists on the play, securing a four-goal victory over the Reign. Goaltender Akira Schmid earned his first win of the season, stopping 31 of 32 shots on goal.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 2 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. | vs. Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

NOTES ON THE KNIGHT

Gage Quinney: Quinney scored two goals, both on the power play. He leads the Silver Knights in scoring with seven points (4G, 3A) in seven games.

Raphael Lavoie: Lavoie notched his first as a Silver Knight, assisted by Hägg and Sapovaliv.

Akira Schmid: Schmid secured his first victory as a Silver Knight. He stopped 31 of 32 shots for a .969 save percentage.

Calen Addison: Henderson's newest addition, defensemen Calen Addison, tallied three points (0G, 3A) against the Reign. He stands fourth on the Silver Knights in scoring, with five points (0G, 5A) in just two games played.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Friday, November 1, where they will face off against the Ontario Reign for the second of three matchups. Fans can also watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.