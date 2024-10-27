'I-91 Rivalry' Continues as Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue a three-game homestand this afternoon as they welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to town for the second time this season.

The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2024-25 season. The sides will meet for the third straight time at the XL Center on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The 'I-91 Rivalry' shifts to Western Massachusetts for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Wolf Pack took the first meeting, winning a wild 6-5 affair at the XL Center on Oct. 18. The Wolf Pack led 4-2 after the first period thanks to two goals each from Brennan Othmann and Jaroslav Chmelaø. Brandon Scanlin extended the lead to 5-2 just 5:50 into the second period, but the Thunderbirds would push back and score three of the game's final four goals.

Dylan Peterson lit the lamp at 6:27 and 10:36 of the middle stanza, cutting the score to 5-4 through 40 minutes. Brett Berard restored the two-goal lead 10:47 into the third period, converting on a pass to the front of the goal from Chmelaø. Dalibor Dvorsky cut the lead to 6-5 at 12:32 of the third period on the power play, but Louis Domingue would slam the door shut from there to preserve his 95 th career AHL victory.

Chmelaø's three points (2 g, 1 a) marked his first career multi-goal and three-point performance.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their third straight game at home on Friday night, 4-3 in overtime over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Berard opened the scoring 3:38 into the game, polishing off a pretty passing play for his fifth goal of the season. Rodrigo Abols evened the affair at 11:00 of the opening stanza, working his way to the front of the net and beating Dylan Garand by the glove. Oscar Eklind buried a loose puck 6:38 into the second period, giving the Phantoms their only lead of the night.

After a few strong offensive zone shifts, Matthew Robertson tied the tilt at 15:44 with a shot from the point. Jake Leschyshyn regained the lead 49 seconds into the third period, converting on a shorthanded breakaway for his first goal of the season. 29 seconds later, at 1:18, Samu Tuomaala's shot from the right-wing circle beat Garand on the power play to tie the game 3-3.

In overtime, Berard's partial breakaway attempt was forced wide of the goal. Berard regained possession and fed Bo Groulx in front, who went to the forehand and scored his third goal of the season at 39 seconds of overtime to give the Wolf Pack the victory.

The Wolf Pack is 3-0-0-0 at home and now 3-1-0-1 on the season.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with five and points with eight (5 g, 3 a) on the season.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped a 6-2 decision to Hershey Bears last night at the MassMutual Center.

Reece Newkirk got the T-Birds on the board just 2:28 into the hockey game, while Matthew Peca followed it up with his second goal in as many games at 6:41. The Bears would score six unanswered goals from there, however.

Chase Priskie tied the game 1:36 into the second period, notching his first goal of the season on the power play. Priskie would strike again at 4:30, also on the power play, to give the Bears the lead for good.

Aaron Ness, Alex Limoges, and Riley Sutter would all tack on insurance markers in the final stanza.

The loss was the third straight for the Thunderbirds, and their fourth in their last five outings.

Peterson (4 g), Dvorsky (2 g, 2 a), and Marcus Sylvegard (1 g, 3 a) are tied for the team lead in points with four each. Peterson's four goals lead the club in that category.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7:00 p.m. when the Grand Rapids Griffins make their lone visit of the season.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

