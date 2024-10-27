Capobianco Recalled to Dallas, Kraws Reassigned to Texas

October 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), ahead of the team's trip to Finland for the NHL's Global Series.

Additionally, Dallas recalled goaltender Ben Kraws from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas.

Capobianco, 27, had three points (1-2=3) in six games with Texas to start the season and scored his first goal Friday in a 6-2 win against Iowa. The defenseman signed a two-way contract with Dallas on July 1 after a career year in 2023-24 with the Manitoba Moose. Capobianco paced all AHL blueliners last season in assists (42) and points (54), earning the Eddie Shore Award as the league's best defenseman.

The Mississauga, Ontario native was originally selected by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Kraws, 24, has started three games for the Steelheads so far and has a 2-1-0 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular-season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25.

Texas next travels to face the Colorado Eagles on Friday and Saturday at Blue Arena in Loveland, with both games scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

