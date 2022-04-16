Moose Earn 3-2 Victory over Rockford

The Manitoba Moose (38-21-5-2) faced the Rockford IceHogs (33-26-4-1) Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 overtime loss against the Chicago Wolves on April 9.

Manitoba opened the scoring just just past the four-minute mark of the first period. Cole Maier slipped a check and carried the puck into the offensive zone. He sauced the disc to the slot and Evan Polei got off a quick shot that eluded Arvid Soderblom to give the Moose a 1-0 lead. That would be all the offence in the games opening frame. Mikhail Berdin ended the first 20 minutes with seven saves, while Soderblom tacked on 12 stops of his own.

The Moose controlled the pace of play in the middle frame and continued to stymie the Rockford offence. Manitoba outshot Rockford 18-2 in the middle frame, but was unable to add to the lead. David Gustafsson came the closest, ringing a wicked wrister off the post. Polei's 10th tally of the of the season stood alone in the goal column heading to the final stanza.

Rockford tied the contest prior to the halfway point of the third. Jakub Pour broke in and sped around a Moose defender before tucking equalizer home to knot the game 1-1. The Moose restored the lead four minutes later with a goal from Nicholas Jones. The forward batted the puck out of the air and gave the Moose a 2-1 lead. Play continued for a full minute before the next stoppage allowed for a video review to confirm the goal. It only took 29 seconds following the restart for the Moose to push ahead 3-1 as Jeff Malott broke in and converted his own rebound for some insurance. Rockford got back within one with four seconds left as Evan Barratt fired one home from the side of the net. The horn sounded with the Moose taking a 3-2 victory. Berdin ended the night with 17 saves and the win, while Soderblom finished with 43 stops and the loss.

Quotable

Moose Forward Evan Polei (Click for full interview)

"I just think all three of us play the same game. We just know what we have to do out on the ice every night. We do it consistently, which makes us effective."

Statbook

Nicholas Jones (1G, 1A) recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season

C.J. Suess has three points (1G, 2A) his past three games

Evan Polei had two points (1G, 1A) and set a new career high with his 10th goal of the season

Polei tallied his fourth multi-point game of the season

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday, April 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Playoff ticket packages for Manitoba Moose home games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are available now. For more information or to guarantee your seats for the Moose playoff run, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

