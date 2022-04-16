Henderson Takes Weekend Finale, 4-1

HENDERSON, Nev. - Justin Kirkland scored for the second consecutive game and Byron Froese extended his point streak to seven contests but the Stockton Heat (43-14-4-2) dropped the final regular season meeting against the Henderson Silver Knights (31-28-4-1) by a 4-1 count Saturday at the Dollar Loan Center.

Paul Cotter got the scoring started for the home team, redirecting a shot to the back of the net at the 7:13 mark of the first. Pavel Dorofeyev then doubled the home team's lead just past the midway point of the second, giving Henderson a 2-0 edge through 40 minutes.

Kirkland pulled the Heat back within striking distance early in the third, getting a piece of a Juuso Valimaki shot just 3:40 into the final frame, but the Silver Knights pushed back with a pair of goals from Gage Quinney and Brendan Brisson over the next nine minutes to put the game out of reach at 4-1.

NOTABLE

Justin Kirkland scored for the second consecutive game and the fourth game out of the last six. He has seven goals and 11 points in the last 10 games.

Byron Froese extended his point streak to seven games with an assist on Kirkland's goal. The captain now has two goals and six assists in the scoring stretch.

Stockton has lost consecutive games for only the third time all year. They've gone back-to-back games without registering a point in the standings for just the second time this season.

The Heat finish the regular season series with a record of 3-3-2-0 against Henderson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 5-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Brendan Brisson (1g,2a)

Second - Isaiah Saville (37 svs)

Third - Paul Cotter (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Isaiah Saville (37 saves on 38 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (24 saves on 28 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return home for two games next week, Wednesday at 6:30 against the Tucson Roadrunners and Friday, Fan Appreciation Night, against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

