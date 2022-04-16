Comets Defeated by Senators, 4-1

April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets stepped onto the ice against their North Division rival, Belleville Senators for the final time in the regular season inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night and were defeated by a score of 4-1.

In the first period, Nolan Foote gets the scoring started with a wrister from the point for his 14th of the year at 15:49. Putting the Comets up 1-0. That concluded all the scoring for the first period.

In the second period, the Senators tied the contest after a wrister from the Comets blue-line by forward Viktor Lodin beats Mareks Mitens at 6:34. As the period progressed, Senators forward Clark Bishop raced into the zone and centered the puck to teammate Logan Shaw who beat goaltender Mitens with a wrister from the slot at 19:45. The late goal put the Senators up 2-1 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, the Senators added an empty net goal to help seal their victory when Scott Sabourin struck for a tally at 19:14. Belleville forward Mark Kastelic added another goal with just seven seconds left and help the Senators defeat Utica, 4-1.

The Comets return to action on the road in Cleveland against the Monsters on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home next Friday for the final home game of the regular season. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.