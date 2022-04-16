Comets Defeated by Senators, 4-1
April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets stepped onto the ice against their North Division rival, Belleville Senators for the final time in the regular season inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night and were defeated by a score of 4-1.
In the first period, Nolan Foote gets the scoring started with a wrister from the point for his 14th of the year at 15:49. Putting the Comets up 1-0. That concluded all the scoring for the first period.
In the second period, the Senators tied the contest after a wrister from the Comets blue-line by forward Viktor Lodin beats Mareks Mitens at 6:34. As the period progressed, Senators forward Clark Bishop raced into the zone and centered the puck to teammate Logan Shaw who beat goaltender Mitens with a wrister from the slot at 19:45. The late goal put the Senators up 2-1 after forty minutes of play.
In the final period of regulation, the Senators added an empty net goal to help seal their victory when Scott Sabourin struck for a tally at 19:14. Belleville forward Mark Kastelic added another goal with just seven seconds left and help the Senators defeat Utica, 4-1.
The Comets return to action on the road in Cleveland against the Monsters on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home next Friday for the final home game of the regular season. The game starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022
- Wolf Pack Battle to the End, But Fall Short in Rochester - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Defeated by Senators, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Islanders Edged at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Bridgeport Islanders
- Riikola's Career Night Spurs Pens to 6-5 Win over Isles - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Henderson Takes Weekend Finale, 4-1 - Stockton Heat
- Lindgren Locks Down 2-1 T-Birds SO Win over Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Suffer Shootout Loss in Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Fall Short in Manitoba, Rematch Tomorrow - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Earn 3-2 Victory over Rockford - Manitoba Moose
- Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Saturday Matchup in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- 5 Things: Heat at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Familiar Faces Make Presence Felt for Canucks, Defeat San Jose 4-3 in OT - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stockton Wraps Three-Game Set at Henderson Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Eye Strong Finish to Seven-Game Road Trip - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Yetman and McKay Return to the IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Sandstrom Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Travel to Moose as Playoff Push Intensifies - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #63: Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chase Pearson Heads to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Kick Off Fan Appreciation Weekend With 4-3 Win Over Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Top Heat, 4-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hrenak Shuts out San Diego in his Debut - Ontario Reign
- Shutout Loss Extends Gulls' Skid - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Fall Short in 4-3 Loss at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson Evens Three-Game Set as Heat Fall Friday - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.