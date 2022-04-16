Hogs Fall Short in Manitoba, Rematch Tomorrow

Winnipeg, MB- The Rockford IceHogs (33-26-4-1) fell 3-2 Saturday against the Manitoba Moose (38-21-5-2) at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose jumped out to an early lead when forward Evan Polei tipped the puck up over the blocker hand of Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom to make it a 1-0 game 4:18 into the contest.

After no scoring action in the middle frame, the IceHogs tied the game at 9:31 in the third period when forward Jakub Pour scored an unassisted goal on the backhand to make it 1-1.

But later in the period, after a shot from Moose forward Nicholas Jones that originally looked the be stopped by Soderblom, the play was reviewed and overturned to give Manitoba a 2-1 lead at 13:31 in the period.

The Moose then extended their lead when forward Jeff Malott caught his own rebound to make it a 3-2 game at 14:00 in the third period.

The IceHogs came within one when forward Evan Barratt scored his 12th goal of the season with four seconds left in the game. But that's where it would end for Rockford. The IceHogs magic number "eight" stays put, but could change later tonight depending on the Chicago/Texas outcome.

The IceHogs and Moose will turn right around for another 2:00 p.m. tomorrow at Canada Life Centre. From there the 4-in-5 stretch will continue as the IceHogs return to the states and visit the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. and then host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

