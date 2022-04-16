Lindgren Locks Down 2-1 T-Birds SO Win over Checkers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (39-23-6-2) outlasted the Charlotte Checkers (40-24-5-1) in a goaltenders' duel, winning 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds won despite registering only 24 shots on Friday, but they went right to a shoot-first mentality on Saturday, as they unleashed 16 first period shots against Charlotte veteran netminder Christopher Gibson. Unfortunately for Springfield, the Checkers netminder was at his best, and the T-Birds could not dent the scoresheet in a first period that also saw Springfield go to the power play three times.

Charlotte, on the other hand, was opportunistic with one of their scarce chances in the opening 20 minutes at the exact midpoint of the period. Former Thunderbird Aleksi Heponiemi drifted toward the left-wing wall before centering a pass into the slot area. Cole Schwindt and Henry Bowlby arrived near the doorstep, and after Springfield could not locate the puck, Bowlby neatly tucked a backhander through the legs of Charlie Lindgren to give the Checkers the 1-0 lead.

Gibson's night appeared as if it would continue to be perfect, but a slick defensive play by Nikita Alexandrov turned the game around late in the second. With Charlotte in control in their own zone, Alexandrov flagged a lateral pass out of midair and snapped a wrist shot under the crossbar to tie the game, 1-1, at 15:06. The goal was Alexandrov's team-leading seventh point in the season series against the Checkers.

Neither Gibson nor Lindgren relented in the final period, with both goalies rising to the occasion, as Lindgren stonewalled Zac Dalpe and Alexander True on point-blank chances, while Gibson robbed Klim Kostin on a mini-breakaway in the final 20 minutes.

The 3-on-3 overtime period also showcased the goaltenders' talents, with Lindgren stoning Heponiemi on an in-tight opportunity and Gibson flashing the pad on a denial of Matthew Peca, sending the game into a shootout.

Sam Anas started the shootout and provided what would turn out to be the only tally of the skills competition, patiently lifting a forehand bid over Gibson's glove hand. Lindgren had answers on the tough trio of Zac Dalpe, Cole Schwindt, and Scott Wilson to preserve the 2-1 win.

Springfield's magic number to clinch a bye from the play-in round sits at 10, and the Thunderbirds' win has pulled them into a deadlock with the Checkers atop the Atlantic Division, as each team sits at 86 points through 70 games played.

The T-Birds try to take over first place for themselves on Tuesday night when they visit the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena in Western New York. The game can be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN and seen on AHLTV.

