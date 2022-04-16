Hicketts Plays Hero, Wild Down Admirals 5-4 in Overtime

April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Iowa Wild (30-28-4-5; 69 pts.) fended off a comeback by the Milwaukee Admirals (37-26-5-4; 83 pts.) and won by a score of 5-4 in overtime at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, Apr. 16. Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts scored the game-winning goal at 1:45 of the overtime period.

Milwaukee forward Grant Mismash beat Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (36 saves) on a one-timer at the left post at 2:30 of the first period to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

Wild forward Adam Beckman deflected a pass from Wild forward Alexander Khovanov past Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram (23 saves) at 11:20 of the first period. Beckman's goal tied the game 1-1 and Khovanov and Wild defenseman Calen Addison recorded assists on the play.

After Beckman's first goal since Mar. 25 tied the game, neither team could break the tie and the first period came to a close with the score locked up at 1-1. The Admirals led 9-7 in shots over the Wild in the period.

Iowa forward Mason Shaw had his shot deflected past Ingram at 7:41 of the second period to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Wild. Wild forwards Bryce Gervais and Kyle Rau were credited with assists on Shaw's goal.

At 15:55 of the second period, a shot from Wild defenseman Turner Ottenbreit was deflected into the Milwaukee net by Wild forward Dominic Turgeon to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Ottenbreit and Wild forward Cody McLeod tallied assists on the play.

Just 17-seconds later, Wild defenseman Kevin Czuczman's wrist shot from the right point was redirected past Ingram by Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee to extend Iowa's lead to 4-1. Czuczman and Wild forward Nick Swaney earned assists on what was Chaffee's ninth goal in his last 11 games.

Following three unanswered Iowa goals in the second period, the Wild led 4-1 over the Admirals as both teams prepared for the third stanza. Iowa outshot Milwaukee 13-8 in the second period and they carried a 20-17 lead in shots into the second intermission.

With the Admirals on the power play, Milwaukee forward Cole Smith beat McIntyre on a rebound chance 24-seconds into the third period to cut Iowa's lead to 4-2.

Admirals forward Kole Sherwood scored at 12:22 of the third period from directly in front of McIntyre following a turnover. His goal reduced Iowa's lead to 4-3.

Smith scored his second goal of the game for Milwaukee with a wrist shot from just under the right faceoff dot at 13:12 of the third period to tie the game 4-4.

Milwaukee scored three unanswered goals in the third period and the Admirals and the Wild headed to overtime tied 4-4. The Admirals led 22-7 in shots in the third period and 39-27 through the end of regulation.

Hicketts made a nice move to work himself into the bottom of the right circle, cut in front of Ingram and scored the overtime winner at 1:45 of the period. His game-winning goal was assisted by Beckman and Chaffee.

Each team recorded one shot in overtime and the Admirals outshot the Wild by a total of 40-28 in the game.

Smith's first goal of the game was the only power play marker scored in the contest as Milwaukee went 1-for-3 and Iowa went 0-for-2 on the night.

Next, the Wild return home to face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.