Providence Bruins Top Lehigh Valley, 3-2 in a Shootout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brandon Bussi made all three saves in the shootout while Georgii Merkulov tallied the lone shootout marker giving Providence the 3-2 edge on Saturday night in Lehigh Valley.

Chris Wagner and Justin Brazeau potted the regualtion goals while Merkulov tallied two assits for his first career professional points.

STATS

- Georgii Merkulov tallied his first two professional points with two assists and added the lone shootout marker.

- Brandon Bussi recorded 28 saves while stopping all three shots in the shootout to earn his first professional win.

- Johnny Beecher made his professional debut recording four shots in the winning effort.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will travel to Hershey, PA, on Sunday, April 17th to take on the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is slated for 5:00pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

CHARLOTTE 70 86 (.614)

SPRINGFIELD 70 86 (.614)

PROVIDENCE 64 78 (.609)

HERSHEY 71 76 (.535)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 70 74 (.529)

BRIDGEPORT 70 71 (.507)

HARTFORD 69 68 (.493)

LEHIGH VALLEY 70 67 (.479)

1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL

PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 1 3

LEHIGH VALLEY 1 0 1 0 2

