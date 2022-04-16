Providence Bruins Top Lehigh Valley, 3-2 in a Shootout
April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brandon Bussi made all three saves in the shootout while Georgii Merkulov tallied the lone shootout marker giving Providence the 3-2 edge on Saturday night in Lehigh Valley.
Chris Wagner and Justin Brazeau potted the regualtion goals while Merkulov tallied two assits for his first career professional points.
STATS
- Georgii Merkulov tallied his first two professional points with two assists and added the lone shootout marker.
- Brandon Bussi recorded 28 saves while stopping all three shots in the shootout to earn his first professional win.
- Johnny Beecher made his professional debut recording four shots in the winning effort.
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will travel to Hershey, PA, on Sunday, April 17th to take on the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is slated for 5:00pm.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
CHARLOTTE 70 86 (.614)
SPRINGFIELD 70 86 (.614)
PROVIDENCE 64 78 (.609)
HERSHEY 71 76 (.535)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 70 74 (.529)
BRIDGEPORT 70 71 (.507)
HARTFORD 69 68 (.493)
LEHIGH VALLEY 70 67 (.479)
1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL
PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 1 3
LEHIGH VALLEY 1 0 1 0 2
