Yetman and McKay Return to the IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forwards Chad Yetman and Riley McKay from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Yetman, 22, skated in 17 games with the IceHogs this season, adding one goal and three assists for four points. With the Fuel, he has 30 points (10G, 20A) in 33 games. McKay, 23, appeared in two games with the IceHogs this season and holds 27 points (14G, 13A) in 51 games with the Fuel. He ranks third in the ECHL with 192 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Open Three-Game Road Trip with Stop in Great White North

The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game road trip this weekend as they battle the Manitoba Moose today, Saturday, Apr. 16 and Sunday, Apr. 17 at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. The road trip wraps up on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

