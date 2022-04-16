Marlies Wrap up Weekend with Saturday Matchup in Syracuse

The Toronto Marlies are back on the road for a Saturday matchup with their divisional rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. The Marlies close out the 2021-22 regular with seven straight divisional matchups. The two teams last met in Toronto on April 6th, where the Marlies won 4-3. The Marlies hold the edge in the season series winning two of the three games so far.

The Marlies are coming off of a 4-1 win over Hartford on Friday night. Syracuse fell to Utica on the road on Friday 5-1. Both teams have won three of their last five games.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include rookies Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves. Both are currently tied for the team lead in goals with 22, and are just two goals away from the Marlies all-time rookie goal scoring record (24). Joseph Blandisi and Nick Robertson both have points in five consecutive games, and Brett Seney leads the team in points with 52. On the Syracuse side, Gabriel Dumont leads the way with 56 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

