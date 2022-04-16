Stockton Wraps Three-Game Set at Henderson Saturday

Saturday, April 16, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (43-13-4-2; 1st Pacific) at Henderson Silver Knights (30-28-4-1; 6th Pacific)

LOCATION: Dollar Loan Center | Henderson, Nevada

TIME: 4:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

It's only natural that a three-game set in Vegas comes down to the river. Stockton started strong but was overrun in the second game of the mini series, Jakob Pelletier scoring the game's first goal but the Silver Knights rattling off four unanswered to take command. Justin Kirkland scored shorthanded in the latter half of the final frame to produce the 4-2 final score.

ANOTHER ROOKIE RECORD

Add another feather to the cap for Jakob Pelletier's stellar rookie season. With the winger's power play goal Friday, Pelletier has tied Mark Jankowski's 2016-17 Heat rookie record of 27 goals scored in a campaign. With six games left to play, Pelletier's next goal will give him sole possession of that record. He leads the Heat with now nine power play strikes on the year.

FROESE FIRING

Byron Froese has found his way onto the score sheet in six consecutive games, now with two goals and five assists in that span. It's Froese's first six-game point streak since amassing points in eight straight from January 18 through February 14, 2020, his first year with the Heat. In that run, Froese totaled six goals and eight assists.

LONG ON SHORTIES

Justin Kirkland's third period tally was Stockton's AHL-best 15th shorthanded goal of the campaign. The Heat have a five-goal edge in the category over the next-closest Western Conference team, the Abbotsford Canucks, and are ahead of the Toronto Marlies by one for the league lead. Stockton's PK only a minus-21 on the year through 62 games, with the next closest goal differential while down a skater belonging to the Charlotte Checkers, who have scored 12 shorthanded goals and conceded 38 power play markers.

1, 2 MANY

The Heat have made a habit of stopping losing streaks before they could start, owning a record of 16-1-1-0 on the year following setbacks. Stockton has lost consecutive road games only once this season, November 27 and December 10, and has outscored opponents by a 77-39 margin in games following losses for the campaign with 21 goals for in the last three bounce-back efforts.

LEADERS OF THE PAC

After Friday's game, the Heat remain in first place in the division with a five-point cushion over the Ontario Reign and a game still in hand. Stockton's division-clinching 'Magic Number' remains at six points heading into Saturday's action with the Heat facing Henderson and the Reign battling San Diego. In the league race, the Heat have a 'Magic Number' of 11 points over second-place Chicago with the Wolves facing the Texas Stars for the third consecutive game on Saturday.

