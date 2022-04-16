Silver Knights Top Heat, 4-2

The Henderson Silver Knights defeat the Stockton Heat, 4-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The scoring opened up at the end of the first frame when Jakob Pelletier scored a powerplay goal for Stockton. Gage Quinney answered with the first Henderson goal to tie up the contest and end the first frame. Ben Jones added to the tally in the start of the second frame to give the Silver Knights their first lead. Jones ended the second frame with his second goal to further the lead by two. Brendan Brisson scored midway through the third frame to get his second goal of the season. Justin Kirkland answered back on the powerplay with the second Heat goal of the game to bring the score back within two.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights return tomorrow to The Dollar Loan Center to take on the Stockton Heat. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or The CW Las Vegas (Channel 33 or Cable 6) and listen in on 1230 The Game. Tickets are available here.

