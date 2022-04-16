Luukkonen Backstops Amerks to 2-1 Win over Hartford

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (35-27-6-3) used a pair of power-play tallies to gain a two-goal advantage before holding on for a 2-1 victory Saturday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack (30-31-6-2) at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the win, Rochester has earned a point in seven of its last eight games as they show a 5-1-1-1 mark over that span. Additionally, the Amerks have earned points in 12 of their last 16 games overall while sitting in sixth place in the North Division with five games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season. Dating back to the 2017-18 campaign, the Amerks, who finished the season series with the Wolf Pack with a 3-0-1-0 mark this season, have earned wins in six of the last nine contests against Hartford.

Michael Mersch scored his career-high 25th tally of the season from JJ Peterka and Oskari Laaksonen to open the scoring in the opening frame before Mark Jankowski became the 11th Amerk this season to reach double digits in goals as he logged his 10th of the season in the in the middle period. Brandon Biro and Ethan Prow each earned an assist on Jankowski's goal to extend their respective point streaks to three games apiece.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (13-13-5) made his third straight start and 31st appearance of the season for Rochester. In 18 of his 31 games on the campaign, the Finnish netminder has faced 30 or more shots.

Nick Merkley tallied his 16th goal of the season in the third period from Patrick Khodorenko and Tim Gettinger. Goaltender Adam Huska (8-13-5) made his 27th appearance of the season, and despite stopping 25 of the 27 shots he faced, he suffered the loss.

Six minutes into first period of play, the Amerks drew the game's first power-play as a Hartford skater was whistled for holding penalty.

Rochester used the man-advantage as Laaksonen had the puck atop the center point before dishing a pass to Peterka along the right half wall. The rookie forward looked for a lane to shoot but ultimately decided to give the puck to Mersch near the goal-line. The Amerks team captain turned with the puck and initially was denied but followed up with a second attempt and tucked a shot inside the left post for the first goal of the contest.

After carrying the one-goal lead into the break despite being outshot 15-6, Rochester held the puck inside the offensive zone for an extended shift before Brett Murray was tripped by a Hartford skater at the 18:38 mark.

Much like the first period, Rochester used the extra skater to its advantage as Jankowski whistled in a centering feed from Biro with just 23 seconds left in the period.

Tonight was the eighth straight game at home in which Rochester has scored on the man-advantage, going 12-for-32 in that time. The club has scored two power-play goals in four of the last five matchups inside the Flower City.

In the final frame, Rochester was called for a boarding infraction and on the ensuing power-play, Hartford trimmed the score to 2-1 as Merkley scored at the 12:59 mark.

The Wolf Pack pulled Huska for the final 1:23 of the contest, but Luukkonen preserved the 2-1 win as he held off their final push to even the score.

The Amerks continue their push to the playoffs on Tuesday, April 19 as they welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds for the only time this season at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

HARTFORD GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

Merkley (16) GOAL-SCORERS Mersch (25), Jankowski (10)

Huska - 25/27 (L) GOALTENDERS Luukkonen - 36/37 (W)

1-4 POWER-PLAY 2-2

0-2 PENALTY KILL 3-4

37 SHOTS ON GOAL 27

