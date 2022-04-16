Monsters Battle Not Enough in 4-2 Loss to Rocket
April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-33-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Laval's Alex Belizle notched a tally at 1:59 but Tyler Angle responded with a marker at 3:05 off feeds from Tim Berni and Owen Sillinger tying the game 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rocket added three more goals in the final period from Jesse Ylönen at 7:55, Nate Schnarr at 8:50 and Gabriel Bourque at 18:01 bringing the score to 4-1. Angle recorded his second marker of the night at 19:24 with an assist from Thomas Schemitsch, but Cleveland fell by a final score of 4-2.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 26 saves in defeat while Laval's Kevin Poulin made 30 saves for the win.
The Monsters host the Utica Comets on Tuesday, April 19, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
LAV 0 1 3 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 32 0/3 6/7 52 min / 14 inf
LAV 30 1/7 3/3 26 min / 9 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson L 26 3 4-8-3
LAV Poulin W 30 2 17-7-2
Cleveland Record: 24-33-8-5, 7th North Division
Laval Record: 37-23-4-2, 2nd North Division
