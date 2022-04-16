Henderson Evens Three-Game Set as Heat Fall Friday

HENDERSON, Nev. - Jakob Pelletier matched the club record for most goals by a rookie with his 27th marker of the campaign and Justin Kirkland potted Stockton's league-leading 15th shorthanded goal of the season but the Heat (43-13-4-2) dropped Friday's contest by a 4-2 final score against the Henderson Silver Knights (30-28-4-1) at the Dollar Loan Center.

Pelletier's score opened the scoring with 3:58 to go in the opening frame, a power play strike assisted by Matthew Phillips and Byron Froese. Henderson answered 1:32 later, Gage Quinney pulling the Silver Knights even before the end of the opening frame.

The next three scores went to the home side, Ben Jones scoring twice in the second period and Brendan Brisson extending the lead to three early in the final frame. Kirkland then capped the evening's scoring with a shorthanded marker with 6:47 to play to produce the 4-2 final.

The clubs will meet for the final time in the regular season Saturday, a 4 p.m. puck drop.

NOTABLE

Jakob Pelletier's power play goal was his 27th score of the season, matching Mark Jankowski for most goals by a Heat rookie. It was Pelletier's team-leading ninth power play goal of the season.

With an assist on Pelletier's score, Matthew Phillips is now five assists shy of the team record for helpers in a season with 35.

Justin Kirkland scored Stockton's league-leading 15th shorthanded goal of the season. It was his second, pulling him into a seven-way tie atop Stockton's roster.

The Heat are now 0-for-3 looking for consecutive wins against the Silver Knights.

Stockton is now 30-4-3-1 on the year when scoring the first goal.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-5

STK PK - 4-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Ben Jones (2g)

Second - Brendan Brisson (1g,1a)

Third - Isaiah Saville (27 svs)

GOALIES

W - Isaiah Saville (27 saves on 29 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (34 saves on 38 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Silver Knights conclude their three-games-in-four-nights series Saturday at the Dollar Loan Center, a 4 p.m. puck drop.

