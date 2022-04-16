Hogs Travel to Moose as Playoff Push Intensifies

Winnipeg, MB - The Rockford IceHogs are back in Winnipeg for a critical weekend series with the Manitoba Moose, as the playoff push continues to intensify. It's another busy week for Rockford as they start another stretch of four games in five days. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre as the IceHogs and Moose meet for the sixth time this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in on 23.3 Circle TV and listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Hogs Heating Up as Magic Number Reduces

With the several playoff clinching scenarios, the IceHogs have heated up at the right time. The question that remains is can they keep it up through a busy end to the regular season? In the past month, Rockford has won 10 out of their last 13 games and comes into today riding a three-game win streak. As of now the IceHogs magic number to clinch a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs is down to 8 points after Chicago's win over Texas Friday night.

Soderblom Setting New Records

In Sunday's 5-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners, goaltender Arvid Soderblom held off a Roadrunners third period rally to earn his 18th win of the season. With the victory, Soderblom now holds the IceHogs record for most rookie wins in a single season. With Soderblom's second shutout of the season at Henderson last Tuesday, he is also tied with Alec Richards for most shutouts by an IceHogs netminder.

Game Notes, Rosters and Information

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The IceHogs and Moose will turn right around for another 2:00 p.m. matchup on Sunday, April 17 at Canada Life Centre. From there the 4-in-5 stretch will continue as the IceHogs return to the states and visit the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. and then host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 33-25-4-1 (4th in Central Division)

Manitoba: 37-21-5-2 (2nd in Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba 7-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba 4-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

21-22-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

