5 Things: Heat at Henderson

STOCKTON HEAT (43-13-4-2) at HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (30-28-4-1)

4:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (29)

Points - Matthew Phillips (64)

Silver Knights:

Goals - Pavel Dorofeyev (25)

Points - Pavel Dorofeyev (47)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 50-for-256, 19.5% (t-15th)/PK - 231-for-267, 86.5% (1st)

Silver Knights:

PP - 50-for-254, 19.7% (t-12th)/PK - 229-for-285, 80.4% (18th)

1. HEAT INDEX

One card left to flip, and it'll determine who comes out on top both in the three-game set this week and in the season series. The Silver Knights clinched at least a split of the eight-game head-to-head matchup on the year with their fourth win over Stockton this season, a 4-2 victory Friday. Jakob Pelletier and Justin Kirkland lit the lamp for the visitors in the contest.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Coming into the three-game set at Henderson, head coach Mitch Love explained the Heat were looking at it as a mini 'playoff' series. That should bring about some urgency on Saturday in the rubber match, tied at a game apiece, and that's where the Heat have excelled this year. AHL scheduling features typical Friday-Saturday back-to-backs, and the Heat have been remarkably strong in the back end of those with a record of 15-1-2-0 on the year on Saturdays. THAT... Friday's game had some hallmarks of Heat wins, though it was not to be. With the loss, the Heat are now 30-4-3-1 on the year when scoring first, 31-4-1-1 when scoring a power play goal and 11-1-1-0 when scoring shorthanded. Now they put another impressive mark on the line Saturday, a 16-1-1-0 mark this season following losses. THE OTHER... Losing isn't something that Dustin Wolf has grown accustomed to in his career, and Friday pushed the young netminder to uncharted territory. It took 47 games for Wolf to see consecutive losses in his pro career, a nod to just how consistently strong he's been between the pipes. He's now a ho-hum 32-7-3-1 this year as the goalie of record, with Henderson being a thorn in his side thus far as the Silver Knights have handed the netminder a record of 1-2-2-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .881 SVP, well below his season pace.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Byron Froese

He's got his first six-game scoring streak since pre-pandemic, and the captain leads the Heat with a point-per-game clip against Henderson this year.

Silver Knights - Brendan Brisson

Two games, two goals for the 2020 first round draft pick to start his pro career. Brisson has been on the top line for the Silver Knights and already has cashed in twice on the man-advantage.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Glenn Gawdin will play in his 200th AHL game. He's four points shy of 150 in his AHL career.

Justin Kirkland is three points shy of 150 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of becoming Stockton's first-ever 30-goal scorer. He'd be the first Flames-affiliated AHL player to reach 30 goals in a season since 2008-09.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Phillips is five assists shy of Stockton's single-season assist record of 40, held by Linden Vey.

5. QUOTABLE

"Our goal is to clinch the number one spot. That job is not done yet. Our job is not done, so we have to keep pushing here. Every game is important. Henderson is a team that has a winning record against us, so we owe them one. We have to make sure we're playing our best hockey." - Byron Froese on facing the Silver Knights

