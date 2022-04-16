Silver Knights Defeat Heat 4-1

April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Stockton Heat, 4-1, on Saturday at The Dollar Loan Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights took the first lead of the night halfway through the first period with a goal from Paul Cotter. Pavel Dorofeyev furthered the lead for Henderson by two midway through the second frame. Stockton lit the lamp to start the final frame with a goal from Justin Kirkland. Gage Quinney added to the Silver Knights tally, once again furthering the lead by two. Brendan Brisson scored his third goal of the season in just his third to bring the final score 4-1.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

