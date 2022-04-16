Wolf Pack Eye Strong Finish to Seven-Game Road Trip

April 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will finally conclude their seven-game road trip tonight when they visit the Rochester Americans for the second and final time at Blue Cross Arena tonight. Tonight's tilt concludes a back-to-back set that opened with last night's 4-1 loss to the Toronto Marlies. This is also Hartford's final regular season game against North Division competition this season.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and the Americans during the 2021-22 regular season. The Wolf Pack claimed their first victory in the last meeting on February 12th, taking a 2-1 overtime decision at the XL Center. Matthew Robertson scored the first goal of his professional career 36 seconds into the third period, but Nick Boka would force overtime with his first career AHL goal at 9:58.

Jonny Brodzinski potted the winner at 3:12 of the extra frame, his 17th of the season.

Rochester took each of the first two meetings, including a 5-2 decision in the Pack's last trip to Blue Cross Arena on January 7th. Linus Weissbach's sixth goal of the season at 16:55 of the first period proved to be the winner on that night.

Hartford's last victory in Rochester came on December 22nd, 2018, by a score of 5-1.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their difficult stretch continue with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Marlies on Friday night. Anthony Greco scored Hartford's lone goal, a powerplay tally, 2:47 into the second period. Nick Robertson's shorthanded goal 80 seconds into the second period would stand as the winner. The Marlies scored two shorthanded goals in their win, the second time Hartford has surrendered two shorthanded markers in a single game this season.

Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 57 points (20 g, 37 a) on the campaign. He also leads the team in goals with 20. Nick Merkley collected an assist on Greco's goal last night. It was the 100th assist of his AHL career. Merkley is second on the club in scoring with 44 points (15 g, 29 a).

The Wolf Pack are currently 30-30-6-2, good for a .500 points percentage. Hartford is currently seventh in the Atlantic Division, however, and outside of a playoff spot.

Americans Outlook:

The Americans suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Belleville Senators on home ice last night. Viktor Lodin opened the scoring with a penalty shot goal 2:43 into the game, while Egor Sokolov tacked on a powerplay goal in the third period to give the Senators a lead they would not lose. Brandon Biro countered with a powerplay goal of his own at 13:56 of the third period, but it was not enough on this night.

JJ Peterka leads the Americans in scoring with 62 points (24 g, 28 a) on the campaign. Fellow rookie Jack Quinn is second on the club with 56 points (25 g, 31 a).

The Americans are currently 34-27-6-2, good for a points percentage of .550. They are in sixth place in the North Division, however, and currently outside of a playoff spot.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 22nd, to kick off the final weekend of the regular season! Join us for Pride Night as the Charlotte Checkers come to town. We'll also have $2 beers and $1 hot dogs thanks to our friends at Nomads!

The 2021-22 regular season concludes on Sunday, April 24th, at the XL Center! Join us for Fan Appreciation Day when the Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available for both games next weekend at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.