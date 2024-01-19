Moose By Griffins In Overtime

The Manitoba Moose (12-20-1-0) faced off against the Grand Rapids Griffins (15-15-4-1) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre for the first of two straight contests. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 defeat against Laval on Saturday night.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring on the power play at the 7:35 mark of the first. Marco Kasper moved in from the near dot and fired a shot on goal that rebounded into the slot. Elmer Soderblom was in front and fired the disc into the back of the net. Manitoba tied the contest a minute later with a goal from Thomas Caron. Daniel Torgersson dug the puck off the wall and centered to Caron for a laser-guided snap shot from the slot. The Moose took the lead four-minutes later with a power play goal from Nikita Chibrikov. Parker Ford whacked the disc across the ice to Chibrikov and the forward took a knee to rip it past the sprawling Sebastian Cossa. Manitoba pushed ahead by a couple with 2:45 left in the period with a goal off the stick of C.J. Suess. Cossa mishandled the puck behind the net. Jeffrey Viel received the pass and found Suess in front, who deposited it into the empty net. Collin Delia headed to the dressing room with seven saves, while Cossa finished the frame with five stops of his own.

Manitoba added to its lead at 8:32 of the middle stanza with a goal from Jeff Malott. The forward took off down ice with a burst of speed, got in behind the defence and roofed the puck off the rush. Grand Rapids struck back with 4:20 left on the clock with a tally from Brogan Rafferty. The Griffins attacked down the ice on an odd-man rush, with Rafferty potting the quick shot past Delia. The Moose were outshot 7-5 in the second frame but led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Grand Rapids pulled within a goal 1:49 into the third off the tally from Dominik Shine. A Moose giveaway allowed Shine to hammer a hard shot off the post and in. The Griffins tied the contest with a late power play goal off a snap shot from Jonatan Berggren. Neither side could find the winning tally in regulation, so the contest shifted into overtime tied four apiece. In the extra frame, Marco Kasper drove into the zone and went hard to the net and attempted to stuff the puck past Delia. It wasn't initially clear if the disc crossed the line, and a review was needed. After the process wrapped, the call on the ice was confirmed and the Griffins captured the win. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with 14 stops, while Cossa captured the road victory and made 20 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Thomas Caron (Click for full interview)

"I thought that we played a good game. We just have to pay attention to the little details and always play hard."

Statbook

C.J. Suess has three points (2G, 1A) his past three games

Kyle Capobianco tallied his fifth multi-point outing of the season

Thomas Caron netted his first goal of the season

Jeff Malott's tally moves him into sole possession of 10th all-time in franchise goals

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with Grand Rapids for the final of two straight games at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Jan. 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Moose will host Spy Night, a new theme game full of intrigue and action.

