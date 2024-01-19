Checkers' Sourdif Suspended for Two Games
January 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Justin Sourdif has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. San Jose on Jan. 17.
Sourdif will miss Charlotte's games Saturday (Jan. 20) and Sunday (Jan. 21) vs. Toronto.
